150 mln online banking customers in Europe by 2007

IDC says that the number of on-line bank accounts in Western Europe will increase by about 50% between now and 2007, when there will be 150 million on-line banking customers.
Blockchain
IDC says that the number of on-line bank accounts in Western Europe will increase by about 50% between now and 2007, when there will be 150 million on-line banking customers.
IDC says that the number of on-line bank accounts in Western Europe will increase by about 50% between now and 2007, when there will be 150 million on-line banking customers.
Join Discussion