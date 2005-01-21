17 automakers to support Bluetooth in 2005

According to Telematics Research Group, 17 automotive manufacturers will offer Bluetooth-based communications options in their 2005 production vehicles. Last year only 7 auto manufacturers supported Bluetooth. The immediate opportunity may be with backseat entertainment and in-vehicle navigation solutions where TRG found the majority of the automotive manufacturers (28 out of 37) are offering these features as standard or optional equipment. Nearly 10% of vehicles sold last year had backseat entertainment systems, growing to 25% by the end of the decade.

