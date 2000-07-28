2bSURE obtains S$23M funding

SINGAPORE, 28 June 2000 - Jerry Wu, founder and CEO of 2bSURE.com, said, "This major investment will allow us to achieve our mission to bring the ultimate in communication power and convenience to all of Asia. We were the first to offer free unified messaging in Asia, and in less than eight months, we have signed up more than 500,000 customers in 36 countries. We will use the new funds to accelerate this expansion, and to add services that will make our customers' lives even easier."

Some of these services include global roaming, text-to-speech, push fax (the capacity to print e-mail and faxes anywhere just by sending instructions on the phone), and SMS.

2bSURE.com launched its service in October 1999, with an initial investment of US$4 million from Walden International and Vertex Group.

Paul Wang, chairman of Pacific Venture Group, said, "We are honored to be the co-lead investor for this second round of instituitional investment in 2bSURE.com. The company's track record of strategic alliances with organizations such as ZDNetAsia shows the strong growth potential in 2bSURE's business."

2bSURE.com has earlier secured private funding from angel investors such as Peter Tan, president of McDonald's Corporation Hong Kong & China, and Arthur Wang, outside board member of Softbank Strategic Hong Kong.

In March 2000, the company also announced an alliance with Oracle Malaysia to jointly develop applications and technology platforms for the unified messaging industry.