3Com scales heights of low cost Wan market

The Datalink Switching Version 2 (DLSw V2) software claims to deliver advanced network control for IBM environments, by enabling users to scale their networks to support more headquarter to remote connections.

3Com authored the DLSw V2 standard which is now shipping in its TranscendWare networking software.

"As the first vendor to include DLSw V2 within shipping router software, 3Com is reinforcing its commitment to standards based SNA protocol integration," said Joe Frost, 3Com UK's product marketing manager. "

