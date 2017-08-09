4G sees growth in Brazil

4G technology has seen significant growth in the last 12 months, according to numbers from the Brazilian Telecommunications Association (Telebrasil).

The number of mobile accesses through the spectrum over the last year was 80,6 million, up from 41 million seen in the prior year.

Coverage has also expanded significantly, according to the trade body.

4G is now available across 2654 municipalities - the initial goal established by the government at the initial auction for the spectrum was that telcos should cover 1079 Brazilian municipalities by the end of 2017.

The current 4G coverage means that, in theory, the technology should be available to 84,2 percent of the country's population.

4G was introduced in Brazil in 2013 as part of initiatives aimed at improving the country's infrastructure ahead of the World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Significantly boosting 4G coverage in Brazil is the bedrock of the current national broadband plan. The country's government considers expansion of the technology essential since the sheer size of the country and areas of low demographic density make cable networks way too costly.

However, 3G still prevails in Brazil. Available in 3030 municipalities, the technology was extended to 226 new locations since June 2016, the goal being 4417 municipalities by the end of this year.

According to Telebrasil, 3G accounts for 121,4 million instances of mobile Internet accesses over the last 12 months.

Mobile Internet is available in 5030 municipalities across Brazil, says the trade body, where 98,4 percent of the country's population is based.