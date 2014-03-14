Prefab homes launched to solve housing crisis in London

With average monthly rents for flats among the highest in the world, can tiny, prefabricated apartments provide a solution for low-income workers in London?

By | | Topic: Innovation

As a Londoner, I agree that the city is a very expensive place to live. Rent, rising costs of living, the incessant nagging of utilities and the government to hand over more of your wages (we've all moaned about this many a time), no matter how much you earn, you'd always like a little more in your pocket.

While rent goes up and up in the city -- you're talking £2500+ a month for a studio in the center of town, and a little less the further out you go -- it can make more sense to commute from another county to work in the city to save money

The city needs low-pay workers, whether as servers, bar tenders or interns, to keep going  but long commutes cost money and the environment.

The YMCA, a non-profit organization, came up with a plan to try and make living in London less expensive. The firm has built cheap, self-contained apartments that cost only £50,000 -- unheard of in London -- that are built at a factory and can be set in a new location almost instantly.

ymca2.jpg
 YMCA's Y:Cubes are the result of a partnership between the non-profit architects Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners. 

Each "cube" is made from timber-framed panels called Insulshell, and contain a kitchen, bedroom, living room and bathroom in 300 square feet. The apartments are intended for single people, but can be stacked upon each other -- in the same way that micro apartments in New York City function.

ymca1.jpg
  36 of the units are due for construction in London as a pilot project, where they can be rented by low-income individuals and those who have been living in hostels. If the project succeeds, YMCA plans to increase production of the homes and expand the scheme.



Read on: Fast Co.Exist

Image credit: YMCA

This post was originally published on Smartplanet.com

Related Topics:

CXO Digital Transformation Tech Industry Smart Cities Cloud
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All