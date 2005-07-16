67% of companies expect anti-spam products to include anti-virus, compliance, encryption

The Radicati Group finds that many organizations are still struggling with spam. Despite several years of aggressive anti-spam product development, many companies are still not satisfied with their anti-spam solutions. Of the top four messaging priorities reported by companies (spam, spyware, email archiving and viruses), three relate to security issues. 67% want an anti-spam solution that does more than just anti-spam, such as anti-virus, compliance, email encryption, and more. Overall, 13% of companies indicated they are not happy with their current messaging platform. In fact, 16% plan to move to a competitive solution.