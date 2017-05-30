8 ways to make sure you really need microservices

Microservices -- today's service oriented architecture du jour -- are great, but not for everyone. There are many situations where they may do more harm than good.

Photo: Joe McKendrick

That's the word from Adam Drake, a technical business transformation expert, who recently posted some words of caution about microservices. He warns of increased operational overhead, performance issues, and scalability problems.

Drake provides key steps in assessing an enterprise's need for microservices architecture. Once the first two steps are taken, he urges "then consider again whether microservices are the right direction for your organization. Chances are, a lot of the issues you had previously will simply disappear."