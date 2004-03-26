86% of US companies will increase offshoring

About 86% of U.S. companies plan to increase the use of offshore outsourcing firms, according to a poll by Chicago-based management consulting firm DiamondCluster International. They expect outsourcing to save only 10% to 20% of their costs, down sharply from 50 percent two years ago. About 85% of customers and 81% of providers are concerned that legislation or political pressure may prevent them from shifting jobs offshore.

