A ​Windows 10 PC that fits in your pocket: Tiny GPD laptop on sale for $500

Chinese hardware maker GPD or GamePad Digital has kicked off pre-orders for its seven-inch, touchscreen Windows 10 laptop.
Until now the miniature laptop has only been available to backers of its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The concept of a handheld laptop running Windows 10 or Ubuntu proved popular despite the cramped keyboard. The campaign breezed past its $200,000 target to raise just under $3.5 million.
The tiny laptop was available to backers for $399, instead of the planned retail price of $599, and is now from GPD's Aliexpress page for a pre-order price of $500.
The metal unibody laptop runs on a 1.6GHz Intel Atom x7-Z8750 quad-core processor and an Intel HD 405 graphics processor. It also has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 1920 x 1200 resolution display and a 7,000mAh battery.
It features one USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The device comes with a speaker and microphone, but no built-in camera and no microSD slot, however the Type-C port can be used for charging and expansion.
It weighs 480 grams and measures 180 mm x 106mm x 18.5mm (7.1" x 4.2" x 0.7 inches). The device resembles a squished MacBook Air when closed. To cram a keyboard into such a tiny space, GPD has opted for a slightly strange keyboard design and used a trackpoint instead of a touchpad. The touchscreen is the other main input.
GPD has made a few Android-based handheld gaming consoles, and last year released the Windows 10 GDP WIN console with a keyboard and gaming buttons. The GPD Pocket is the company's effort to bring the same mobility to a conventional laptop.
