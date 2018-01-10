Accenture buys Mackevision, company behind Game of Thrones effects

VFX Breakdown: Game of Thrones, Season 7 by Mackevision

Accenture is stepping up its interactive content expertise with the acquisition of Mackevision, a company that has created computer generated effects for shows like Game of Thrones.

While the Mackevision purchase seems a bit out of scope for Accenture, the consulting firm is increasingly creating 3D and immersive product content. Accenture Interactive aims to create next-gen customer experiences using tools such as augmented and virtual reality.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The most obvious examples of Mackevision's content is CGI visual effects in films and broadcast video. Mackevision won an Emmy for its visual effect work on Game of Thrones.



Mackevision's services are used across multiple industries. Mackevision also creates content for virtual showrooms, kiosks, augmented and virtual reality as well digital twins of physical items.

Given Mackevision's content reach into various industries, Accenture Interactive could expand its footprint. Accenture is looking to offer more services around the Internet of things and better target the auto, industrial, consumer goods and retail verticals.

In addition, Mackevision is already bringing some key clients to Accenture including Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.