Accenture snaps up IBB Consulting

Accenture said Wednesday that it plans to acquire Philadelphia-based consulting firm IBB Consulting. Like most of Accenture's purchases, financial terms were not disclosed.

Accenture describes IBB as "convergence specialists" for broadband, media, mobile and technology companies. The consulting giant plans to use IBB to bolster its services for communications and media companies, and expand its expertise surrounding network infrastructure, software, content and devices.

"The acquisition of IBB Consulting will enhance our ability to deliver deep, industry-specific strategies for our clients by helping them define and deliver a new breed of capabilities that drive competitiveness, reduce costs, leverage emerging technologies and expand operational excellence," said Mark Knickrehm, CEO of Accenture Strategy.

The deal is just the latest in a string of acquisitions Accenture has made this year as it works to support its transformation into an enterprise cloud services provider. A month ago Accenture bought consulting firms Search Technologies and Brand Learning.

In June, Accenture bought LabAnswer, a Texas-based informatics consultancy, and then a few weeks later it scooped up Intrepid, a Boston-based mobile design firm.

The company has also bought out a handful of smaller technology firms over the last year, including DayNine, Cloud Sherpas, New Energy Group, CRMWaypoint, Tquila UK, and ClientHouse.

