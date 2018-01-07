Acer stakes out premium business laptop turf with Swift 7, hits budget buyers with Chromebook 11 at $249

Acer is staking out the premium business and budget ends of the laptop market with the Swift 7, billed as the world's thinnest laptop, and Acer Chromebook 11, respectively.

At CES 2018, Acer outlined the Swift 7, a premium laptop with Intel's Core i7 processor, 4G LTE and a frame that's 8.98 mm.

The Swift 7, which will run $1,699 in North America starting in March, follows a well-worn playbook for PC makers. Hewlett Packard has been reinvigorated by staking out a premium position. Dell has also fared well. Now most laptops are playing the premium market.

Acer's Swift 7 runs on Windows 10 and also highlights how PC makers are looking to LTE for an always-connected approach. Acer Swift 7 includes a Nano SIM slot as well as eSIM technology. The laptop also includes a mobile plans application to add carriers and purchase data globally.

acer-swift-7.png

Acer claims to have the thinnest laptop in the world for now.

On the lower end of the market, Acer outlined the Spin 3 laptop, which is a convertible with a 14-inch display, that will start at $599.

Acer also rolled out its Chromebook 11, which will support Google Play for Android apps and two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports. The Chromebook 11 sports an 11.6 inch display with touch available. Acer's Chromebook 11 will start at $249 and be available in North America in April.

