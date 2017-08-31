​Acer's new Windows 10 Switch 7 is a Surface Pro challenger

Acer

Acer has launched a new all-black edition of its Windows 10 Switch 7, offering a powerful competitor to Microsoft's Surface Pro.

Acer took the wraps off the black-edition Switch 7 at IFA in Berlin Wednesday, along with new Spin and Switch models that all run on Intel's 8th generation Core processors.

The Switch 7 is a premium 2-in-1 that will be available in North America and Europe this December starting at $1,699 and €1,999.

Acer hasn't revealed all details about the Switch 7 yet, but the core specs look promising. It will feature Intel's 8th generation Core i7 CPU and Nvidia's GeForce MX150 graphics.

It has a brushed aluminum finish and features Acer's kickstand, which can automatically deploy and retract.

The Switch 7 black edition has a 13.5 inch display at a 2256 x 1504 resolution and comes with an embedded, battery-free Wacom stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The 2-in-1 also supports Windows Hello thanks to fingerprint sensor under the power button. It's also relatively lightweight at 1.13 kg (2.5 pounds).

The device was one of a number the company unvieled at IFA, including the new Swift 5 lightweight laptop also features Intel's latest Core i7 processor. The laptop weighs 970 grams and features a metal magnesium-lithium design.

Acer claims it has an 8-hour battery life. It also has a full HD IPS touchscreen and a backlit keyboard. The device will be available in North America and Europe in December starting at $999 and €1,099, respectively.

The Spin 5 13-inch and 15-inch models have also been updated with new 8th generation Intel Core CPUs, and up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. The larger model can be configured with discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics.

The Acer Spin 5 will be available in North America in September. Both models start at $799. It will be available in Europe in September however the smaller model will start at €899 while larger model will start at €999.