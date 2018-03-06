Add life to your laptop with a 512GB SSD for $134.99

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate.

Trying to wring faster performance from an old laptop can be like trying to wring water from a rock. It doesn't matter how many startup programs you uninstall or how many times you "optimize" Windows. The choke-hold is that pokey old mechanical hard drive.

Before you chuck the whole laptop, though, consider installing a solid-state drive. It'll make the system run cooler, quieter and -- best of all -- quite a bit faster.

Which drive should you get? Here's a solid choice: the Samsung 850 EVO 512GB SSD for $134.99 shipped when you apply promo code SAVE15 at checkout.

This is a 2.5-inch SATA III internal drive, one that's suitable for desktops and laptops alike. (If you're upgrading a laptop, just make sure you're replacing a drive that's the same size. And if it's a desktop, you'll likely need to spring for mounting hardware -- and possibly SATA cables -- to affix the drive to your case.)

The good news is it comes with migration software to simply your move from your old drive. The bad news is, I suspect you'll need a USB-to-SATA cable so you can actually perform that migration.

Samsung backs the drive with a five-year warranty, which is fairly amazing. Even more impressive: The 850 Evo earned an amazing 4.6-star average from over 17,000 (!) Rakuten buyers.

SSD prices haven't budged much in recent years, and a mere $15 savings isn't what I'd call incredible. But if you're looking to squeeze a few more years out of your current PC, this is a fantastic upgrade option.