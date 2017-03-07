Adelaide Airport heads to the cloud for automation

Adelaide Airport has announced it has replaced its key operational IT systems with automated solutions provided by Madrid-based IT firm Amadeus.

The airport has adopted Amadeus' full suite of cloud-based airport data management systems, which is expected to streamline Adelaide Airport's management of aircraft parking, boarding gates, check-in desks, customer information, and other mission critical airport terminal services.

"With our new terminal hotel about to start construction, the plans for the expansion of the terminal well advanced and new check-in kiosks and automated baggage systems being deployed, we need the right airport technology partner that can support our growth," said David Blackwell, Adelaide Airport executive general manager for customer service.

With more than 8 million passengers annually and a forecast of more than 18 million passengers by 2034, Adelaide Airport said it has implemented three Amadeus' Airport Solutions -- Airport Operational Database, Airport Fixed Resource Management Solution, and Flight Information Display System -- in a bid to meet growth plans and be "future-ready".

"These sophisticated aeronautical airport data management systems are the first cloud-hosted systems in Australasia and this partnership positions Adelaide Airport as a leader in airport operational data management," Amadeus added.

As a result of its new technology, Adelaide Airport said it will receive accurate and timely data from its daily operations, including information on flights, passengers, baggage, and equipment.

Over 124 airlines in more than 190 countries currently rely on Amadeus systems to manage travel reservations.

Speaking with ZDNet earlier this year, Olaf Schnapauff, CTO of global operations at Amadeus, explained that when taking a flight anywhere in the world, the technology will likely be run by Amadeus.

"Amadeus provides the technology that keeps the travel sector moving. From the initial search to find what you want, to making a booking, to pricing, ticketing, reservations, check-in and departure, hotels, rail, and the overall travel experience," Schnapauff said.

In 2015, Amadeus handled almost 450 million passengers, 4 million booking at peak times each day, according to the CTO.