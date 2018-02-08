Adobe aims to connect data, content delivery in Experience Manager, clouds

Adobe is layering artificial intelligence throughout its Experience Manager to better choose content, personalize and tailor images for multiple screens.

The effort comes amid an Adobe survey that found U.S. consumers spend 7.8 hours a day engaging with digital content. That figure checks in at 11.1 hours a day engaging with digital content for teenagers.

In other words, brands have to create content, iterate and then personalize via data. Typically, content creators, marketers and data analysts operate in separate silos.

Loni Stark, senior director of strategy and product marketing at Adobe, said data and machine learning can improve content delivery. "There's an opportunity to use data to improve consumer experiences," said Stark. "Customers are spending a third of their day engaging with digital content. Brands have to engage."

Stark added that machine learning can also provide content cues that will help brands engage customers. Here's a look at some content mistakes that can be minimized with AI across multiple screens.

Adobe's AI effort, wrapped into its Sensei machine learning framework, pulls together content in Creative Cloud and Marketing Cloud and provides integration.

Among the key items: