Adobe teams with Metacreations

Adobe Systems and MetaCreations on Wednesday announced that Adobe and MetaCreations' Metastream subsidiary have formed a "strategic e-commerce partnership" that "provides Adobe access to Metastream's technologies for creating and deploying interactive 3D content on e-commerce sites."

Under the deal, Adobe will acquire MetaCreations' Canoma package, which generates 3D figures from photos, and support the Metastream format in a range of its core graphics and publishing applications.

