Adobe teams with Metacreations

Strategic e-commerce partnership for creating and deploying interactive 3D content

By | | Topic: Tech Industry

Adobe Systems and MetaCreations on Wednesday announced that Adobe and MetaCreations' Metastream subsidiary have formed a "strategic e-commerce partnership" that "provides Adobe access to Metastream's technologies for creating and deploying interactive 3D content on e-commerce sites."

Under the deal, Adobe will acquire MetaCreations' Canoma package, which generates 3D figures from photos, and support the Metastream format in a range of its core graphics and publishing applications.

Take me to the e-commerce special.

Related Topics:

CXO Government Security
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All