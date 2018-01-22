ADP acquires WorkMarket, plans to integrate contractor management with HCM

ADP said it is acquiring WorkMarket, a platform that integrates full-time employees with contractors and partners. ADP said it will integrate WorkMarket with its human capital management tools.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

WorkMarket's software was used to integrate a company's workforce to manage engagements, pay them and remain in compliance. WorkMarket's tools, dubbed a Work OS, were used to find freelancers too.

For ADP, WorkMarket means it can integrate its payroll software with the gig economy and market. ADP said the ability to manage employees and contingent workers will set its human capital management software apart.

WorkMarket used machine learning and automation to find talent and link what it termed "labor clouds" to enterprises. WorkMarket also has integrations with ServiceNow, Workday and Salesforce.

