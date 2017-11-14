ADT acquires Datashield, aims to blend physical and cyber security

ADT is best known for its security services and protecting physical locations. Now it is getting into the cybersecurity game via the acquisition of Datashield.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but the general theme--and consensus view in many camps--is that physical and digital security will increasingly blend together. Companies such as Comcast are blending smart home management and digital security. And the advance of the Internet of things also portends a digital/physical blend of security.

ADT said it has launched ADT Cybersecurity, essentially Datashield, for commercial and national accounts looking for managed detection and response services. Datashield was founded in 2009.

Datashield CEO Michael Malone will join ADT as senior vice president of ADT Cybersecurity.

In many respects, the ADT acquisition of Datashield is all about the cross-sell. ADT has a bevy of physical security deals with mid-market companies and larger enterprises. Datashield's platform, called ShieldVision, organizes, manages and collects cyber intelligence.

ADT CEO Timothy Whall said his company wants to protect physical locations as well as the networks attached to them. He added that Datashield will "infuse cybersecurity DNA into our core business."

Here's a look at Datashield's moving parts and technology offerings.