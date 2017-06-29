Advanced Analytics: A conversation with Microsoft and Ecolab about cloud strategies and intelligence

Cloud Strategies for Smarter IT
Ecolab uses advanced analytics to save water and deliver safer, more efficient operations for its customers. In this webcast, Microsoft Cloud Data Solution Architect Jin Cho and Ecolab Director of Analytics, Development and Architecture Craig Senese have a candid chat with CBSi Distinguished Lecturer David Gewirtz about the ways Microsoft Azure helps Ecolab transcend the limitations of legacy infrastructure and leverage real-time analytics.
