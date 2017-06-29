CLOUD STRATEGIES FOR SMARTER IT | A ZDNet Multiplexer Blog What's this?

Advanced Analytics: A conversation with Microsoft and Ecolab about cloud strategies and intelligence

Ecolab uses advanced analytics to save water and deliver safer, more efficient operations for its customers. In this webcast, Microsoft Cloud Data Solution Architect Jin Cho and Ecolab Director of Analytics, Development and Architecture Craig Senese have a candid chat with CBSi Distinguished Lecturer David Gewirtz about the ways Microsoft Azure helps Ecolab transcend the limitations of legacy infrastructure and leverage real-time analytics.

By for Cloud Strategies for Smarter IT | | Topic: Cloud Strategies for Smarter IT

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All