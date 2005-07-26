Advertising's final (online) frontier

Advertisers spend $200 million annually to place ads in video games--and that figure is supposedly (by what magic do they come up with projections like these?) set to grow five-fold by 2008.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Enterprise Software

Advertisers spend $200 million annually to place ads in video games--and that figure is supposedly (by what magic do they come up with projections like these?) set to grow five-fold by 2008. And tomorrow's ads will be more sophisticated--they'll be time-of-day specific (fast food joints around lunch time, for example...well, and around breakfast and dinner, too, I suppose...OK, fast food joints always, but you get the idea), and even sensitive to your geography and age.

So what?

There aren't a lot of electronic frontiers left for advertising. It's made its way into online newspapers, blogs, e-mail, search engines, instant messaging, and even mis-typed URLs. One remaining piece of virgin territory is office productivity software: a tremendous amount of information on your wants, needs and demographics goes into your favorite text editor--what if you could get the editor free in exchange for a changing panoply of word-sensitive banner ads at the top of your screen? You say you wouldn't stand for it, but let's face facts: people have accepted every other kind of online advertising Madison Avenue (and Silicon Valley) has dreamed up. I'm betting it'll happen eventually--heck, they could even spin it as a free "research" service. (My apologies if I'm the first person to think of it.)

Related Topics:

Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration Developer
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All