Akamai acquires Nominum to beef up security wares, aims to court telecom carriers

Akamai said it is acquiring Nominum, which provides a security platform for telecom carriers.

The company said it will add Nominum's products to its security line and expand into telecom carriers. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Akamai's security unit primarily caters to enterprises, but Nominum will expand the customer base and provide better opportunities to block and mitigate various cyber threats.

Nominum offers Vantio CacheServe, AuthServe and a Big Data Connector to secure DNS; a product called N2 ThreatAvert for network security and security software for consumers, businesses and browsing.

Here's a look at Nominum's platform for carriers:

According to Akamai, the purchase, which will close later this quarter, will hit non-GAAP earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter and 2018 due to integration costs. The acquisition will take 5 cents a share off of fourth quarter earnings and 11 cents a share for fiscal 2018. In fiscal 2019, Nominum will add to earnings.