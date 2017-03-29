Akamai buys software startup Soasta

Akamai Technologies has snapped up Soasta, makers of application testing and performance analytics software. Specific terms of the all-cash deal were not disclosed.

Based in Mountain View, California, Soasta's flagship product is called CloudTest and it has previously counted brands like Apple, Target, Nordstrom, Home Depot and Walmart as customers. The startup raised $30 million in funding in March 2016.

Akamai said it plans to integrate Soasta's technology into its web performance solutions portfolio to create a "comprehensive set of cloud-based performance and business outcome optimization solutions."

The goal is to give customers more visibility into how website and application optimization strategies are impacting business, Akamai said.

"This acquisition will provide Akamai customers, many of whom are already Soasta customers, with a new way to measure and test the optimizations they are making to their sites, and validate the actual business impact of their site's performance," said Soasta CEO Tom Lounibos.

Akamai's last acquisition was of enterprise security control Soha last October. At the time, Akamai said the acquisition would be key to boosting secure, cloud-based application control while keeping content safe.