Alphabet names Gregory McCray new Google Fiber boss, moves hundreds of staff

Alphabet has hired Gregory McCray as its new broadband executive for Google Access, Bloomberg reported, following the Google Fiber parent division losing its CEO and cutting jobs in October 2016.

Along with McCray's hire, Alphabet will move "several" hundred Google Access employees to the broader Google division under the Alphabet umbrella.

A long time broadband executive, McCray joins Google Access after being CEO of telecom services provider Aero Communications from July 2013 until now. McCray has also been on the Board of Directors for CenturyLink since 2005.

"Google Fiber has been instrumental making the web faster and better for everyone -- something I've been passionate about my entire career," McCray said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Google in October 2016 cut roughly nine percent of the Google Fiber staff and paused Fiber's rollout to eight cities. As we recently noted in a report, it looks like Google isn't ready to give up on Fiber quite yet, but competitors like AT&T are trying to beat Google to the punch with 1Gbps speeds delivered over fiber optics.

"We want to bring Google Fiber to customers faster, so we're focused on making deployment more efficient and less intrusive," a Fiber spokesperson said on Wednesday.

