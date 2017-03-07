Amazon acquires Thinkbox to bolster AWS offerings

Amazon has acquired Thinkbox Software, a firm that provides tools for media and design content creation. The company announced in a brief blog post that it will be a part of Amazon Web Services. The terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"At this point, it's still business as usual for us. We'll continue to provide you, our customers, with remarkable support whether you work on-prem, in the cloud or both," the company said.

Thinkbox, founded in 2010, has a portfolio of offerings including a render management system, a geometry caching system and image process automation.

The acquisition comes just a few weeks after AWS launched Chime, a videoconference call service. Both moves suggest AWS, which is already a powerhouse when it comes to infrastructure services, is aiming to provide customers with a more robust cloud services stack.