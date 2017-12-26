Amazon: Echo Dot top-selling product over holidays

Amazon on Tuesday said this year marked its "biggest holiday season" yet with record level sales. Its Alexa voice assistant landed in more homes, with "tens of millions of Alexa-enabled" devices sold during the period.

Amazon didn't disclose the exact number of Alexa-enabled hardware sold, but said the Echo Dot and Fire TV stick were its best-selling products from any manufacturer over the holiday season.

The Echo Dot is available on Amazon for $29.99, and gives users full access to Alexa skills. A bundle with the Echo Dot and Fire TV stick runs $59.98. However, stock is depleted and the products won't ship until January 1, according to Amazon's website.

Past hardware, Amazon said in one week alone, more than four million people started Prime free trials or began paid memberships. Amazon's peak day of customer fulfillment in 2017 was December 19.

While it didn't disclose overall sales figures, Amazon revealed "more than one billion items" were ordered from small businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide this season. From Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, 140 million items were ordered from small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The e-commerce giant fueled more purchases through mobile this holiday season, with worldwide shopping increase 70 percent year-over-year. Amazon said more than 1,400 electronics products were ordered per second on a mobile device.