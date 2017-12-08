Amazon Echo availability expands to 80 more countries

Amazon is rolling out its smart speaker to new markets during the holiday shopping season. China, Russia, and Mexico are among the new countries.

Amazon is expanding its Echo speaker lineup internationally to 80 additional countries, including China, Russia and Mexico.

Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus will be available from Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.de, or Amazon.com starting Friday. Other Alexa-enabled Echo devices, like the touch-screen Echo Show, aren't part of the international expansion.

Previously, Echo was only available in US, UK, Germany, Austria, Canada, Japan, and India. International users will have to rely on Alexa's English, German, or Japanese skills.

Amazon's closest smart speaker competitor, Google Home, is available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, and Germany.

Juniper Research said in November that smart speakers will be found in 55 percent of US households by 2022, as popularity of devices like the Echo, Home, and Apple HomePod grows. OEMs will also be looking to fend off competitors across the globe, like Xiaomi and Baidu.

Amazon also said Friday its Music Unlimited subscription streaming service is available in 28 additional countries.

