Amazon expands monetization program for Alexa developers

Image: CNET

Amazon announced Wednesday that Alexa developers now have more options for monetizing their Alexa skills.

Alexa is the brain of Amazon's Echo and digital assistant efforts, and the Alexa skills are voice-activated apps built by third-party developers that allow Alexa to deliver additional services and features.

Amazon began rewarding developers with direct cash payouts back in May for having top skills in select categories, such as games, and trivia and accessories. The company is now adding six more categories to the list: education and reference, food and drink, health and fitness, lifestyle, music and audio, and productivity.

The tech giant will also begin begin doling out cash to developers who build Alexa skills with high customer engagement stats, in addition to metrics such as usage, visits, new customers, and ratings.

The payouts will be monthly and only include developers in the US, UK and Germany. Amazon says developers can increase engagement and potentially earn more by improving their skills, making more skills, and making their skills available in more countries. Among a bevy of recommendations for top Alexa skills, Amazon said developers should aim to create something that's unique, voice first, and built to make life easier.

"Skills that make customers' lives easier, either by helping them keep track of things or do something easily, can become a daily habit that customers want to use regularly," Amazon said in a statement.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE:

Amazon opens smart home camera control to Alexa developers

Smart home cameras from Nest, August, Amcrest, EZViz, IC Realtime, Vivint, Logitech Circle 2, Ring, and Arlo will be compatible with the touchscreen Echo Show.

Amazon makes it cheaper to host Alexa skills on AWS

New promotional credits include a one-time $100 AWS credit that's valid for 12 months, plus an additional $100 recurring credit that's doled out on a monthly basis.

Amazon opens Echo microphone tech to third-party Alexa devices

In another step to build out the Alexa platform, Amazon is opening its microphone technology to developers.