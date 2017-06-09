Amazon kills off its $60 unlimited annual cloud storage deal

Image: Amazon

Amazon's $60-a-year cloud storage smorgasbord is over but it's still offering a better deal than many rivals.

Along with unlimited storage, Amazon has also cut the $12-a-year plan for unlimited photos. However, Prime subscribers will still get unlimited photo storage as part of their membership, similar to Google's unlimited photos offer via its Photos app.

Amazon now offers 100GB for $11.99 and 1TB for $59.99 a year. Customers can rent up to 30TB space at a flat rate of $59.99 per GB.

The new plan rolled out on Thursday but customers who have an existing unlimited storage plan will continue to have that until their year expires. Customers with auto-renew or who are using less than 1TB will be transferred to the 1TB tier.

As with Apple and Microsoft, new sign-ups still get 5GB free storage, compared with Google's more generous free 15GB starter.

Amazon introduced the unlimited storage option in March 2015 as competition was heating up for consumer storage services. It dramatically cut its former pricing that ranged from 20GB for $10 a year to 1TB for $500.

The move followed unlimited storage offers from Microsoft and Google, which put Amazon Web Services infrastructure in more direct competition with its two rivals for consumers.

Even without unlimited storage, Amazon's storage prices significantly undercut its rivals. Google by comparison currently offers 100GB for $19.99 a year, 1TB for $99.99 a year, and 10TB for $99.99 a month.

Apple just this week also rearranged its iCloud offers. It dropped the 1TB tier for $9.99 per month, or $119 per year, and replaced it with 2TB at the same price. The 200GB tier costs $2.99 per month, or $35 per year, and the 50GB tier costs $0.99 per month, or $11.88 per year.

