Amazon launches browser-based IDE AWS Cloud9

Amazon on Thursday launched AWS Cloud9, a browser-based Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for writing, running and debugging code.

AWS Cloud9 comprises three general components: The Ace Editor with a variety of IDE features for quick coding, collaboration tools, and AWS integrations including Lambda functions for serverless development.

The launch comes more than a year after Amazon acquired the IDE startup Cloud9 and helps AWS compete with IDE offerings from other cloud providers, including Microsoft's Visual Studio.

During a keynote address at the AWS re:Invent conference, AWS CTO Werner Vogels noted the ways software development is changing. Security is more important than ever, there are more languages involved, and it's a more collaborative experience, with development teams often spanning different offices.

"If you develop in this sort of fast-changing development environment, you need help," he said.

AWS Cloud9 comes prepackaged with tools from a series of different programming languages, including Javascript, Python and PHP.

The Ace Editor features include typical IDE features like live syntax checking, auto-indent, auto-completion, code folding, split panes, version control integration, multiple cursors and selections. Additionally, AWS promises no lag time while typing, even for 100,000+ line files. It includes more than two dozen themes built in, it has Vim mode, and it includes pre-installed debugging tools.

Meanwhile, AWS Cloud9 enables developers to edit, test, and debug serverless applications. Developers can use it to create new Lambda functions, and they can access Serverless Application MOdel templates. Cloud9 ships with the popular SAM local tool pre-installed for local testing and serverless development.

As a "cloud native" IDE, customers do not have to pay additional costs for Cloud9 -- they're charged just for underlying compute and storage resources. It's available now in the US West (Oregon), US East (Ohio), US East (N.Virginia), EU (Ireland) and Asia Pacific (Singapore) regions.