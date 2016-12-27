Amazon reveals its top-selling product during 2016 holiday

CNET/CBS Interactive

Amazon says its line of Fire tablets and Echo voice-activated assistants were the best-selling products on the online shop during its holiday season.

The smaller Echo Dot, priced at $49.99, was its top-selling product, the company said, adding that Echo sales were up nine times compared to this time last year.

But Amazon, in typical fashion, did not provide specific sales figures to back up its claims.

"Echo and Echo Dot were the best-selling products across Amazon this year, and we're thrilled that millions of new customers will be introduced to Alexa as a result," said Jeff Wilke, CEO worldwide consumer at Amazon.

"Despite our best efforts and ramped-up production, we still had trouble keeping them in stock," he said.