Amazon to begin selling Apple TV and Google Chromecast again

Amazon will again begin selling the Apple TV and Google Chromecast, after two years ago removing the products that compete with its own Fire TV.

"I can confirm that we are assorting Apple TV and Chromecast," an Amazon spokeswoman told CNET on Thursday, offering no further information.

Amazon is now listing two versions of the Apple TV 4K, as well as the Google Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra. The products are not yet available for sale, but should be shortly, Amazon said.

When Amazon removed the products two years ago, the company claimed it wanted to "avoid customer confusion." Amazon also doesn't sell Google-owned Nest thermostat or security products.

Google and Amazon have been in a public dispute over the issue, that resulted in Google removing its YouTube app and website from the Amazon Fire TV and Echo Show.

"Google is setting a disappointing precedent by selectively blocking customer access to an open website. We hope to resolve this with Google as soon as possible," an Amazon spokesperson told ZDNet last week after Google dropped YouTube from its devices.

We have reached out to Google and Amazon to learn more about YouTube's fate on Amazon devices. Perhaps relisting the Google Chromecast will help remedy the situation.