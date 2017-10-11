Amazon targets teen shoppers with new account sharing feature

Amazon is launching a new account feature that lets parents share Prime benefits with their teenage child.

Amazon said the For Teens feature gives kids, ages 13 to 17, their own login credentials and the ability to shop and stream content under an adult's Prime account. Parents can set customized spending limits and approval requirements, and teens can send personalized notes like, "this is the book I need for class," Amazon said.

The teen accounts are a part of Amazon Households, an existing Amazon feature that lets Prime members share accounts and payment methods with other family members.

"As a parent of a teen, I know how they crave independence, but at the same time that has to be balanced with the convenience and trust that parents need. We've listened to families and have built a great experience for both teens and parents," said Michael Carr, VP of Amazon Households, in a statement.

Looking at the bigger picture, the For Teens feature is another move by Amazon to bring younger, up-and-coming consumers into its ecosystem. The logic is that these teens will continue to shop through Amazon on their own once they become adults.

The ecommerce giant has already made moves to hook college students via its network of pickup lockers on university campuses and cheaper student pricing for its Prime Music Unlimited service. Amazon also just launched a new $5.49 monthly payment option called Amazon Prime Student that lets college students join Prime on a budget.

