AMD hires dual vice presidents to run graphics division

AMD on Tuesday said it's hired two computer industry veterans - Mike Rayfield and David Wang - to lead its Radeon graphics division. They replace Raja Koduri who left AMD in November to take a chief architect role at rival Intel.

Following a role leading the mobile business unit at Micron, Rayfield will serve as senior vice president and general manager of AMD's Radeon group. Before Micron, Rayfield was the general manager of the mobile business unit at Nvidia, where he led the team that created Tegra.

Rayfield will be responsible for all aspects of strategy and business management for AMD's graphics business including consumer graphics, professional graphics, and semi-custom products.

Wang rejoins AMD from Synaptics as the senior vice president of engineering at the Radeon group. Previously, he served as corporate vice president at AMD responsible for SOC development of processor products, including GPUs, CPUs and APUs.

Wang will be responsible for all aspects of graphics engineering, including the technical strategy, architecture, hardware, and software for AMD graphics products and technologies.

Both Rayfield and Wang will report to AMD president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, the company said.

Su said in a statement:

Mike and David are industry leaders who bring proven track records of delivering profitable business growth and leadership product roadmaps. We enter 2018 with incredible momentum for our graphics business based on the full set of GPU products we introduced last year for the consumer, professional, and machine learning markets. Under Mike and David's leadership, I am confident we will continue to grow the footprint of Radeon across the gaming, immersive, and GPU compute markets.



Following Koduri's departure in November, Su led the Radeon Technologies Group on an interim basis, and said the divison was sticking to its 2018 product and technology graphics roadmaps.

At Intel, Koduri serves as chief architect, senior vice president of the newly formed Core and Visual Computing Group to expand Intel's high-end graphics capabilities for a "broad range of computing segments."