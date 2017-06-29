AMD unveils Ryzen Pro, enterprise processors with a security focus

AMD

AMD has revealed the Ryzen Pro processor range with an eye on enterprise users looking for better security built from the ground up.

On Thursday, Sunnyvale, Calif.-based semiconductor company said the new addition to the firm's enterprise CPU portfolio is a family of desktop processors, designed to "meet the demands of today's compute-intensive workplace."

The Ryzen Pro product family comes with up to eight cores and 16 threads, up to 3.7 GHz, AMD SenseMI technology and up to 20mb L2 and L3 low latency cache. AMD's Precision Boost is also supported and the company has also introduced Neural Net prediction which is designed to evaluate running applications to 'predict' the next steps that will be taken, both of which can ramp up the performance of the processors.

The new Ryzen Pro lineup includes the Zen core, which AMD says improves performance by 52 percent in comparison to the previous generation of Ryzen products. In addition, AMD claims the Ryzen 7 Pro 1700 model offers up to 62 percent more multi-threaded performance than rival products.

The full specifications are below:

RyzenTM 7 Pro: Model 1700X, Cores: 8, Threads: 16, Boost Clock (GHz): 3.8, Base Clock (GHz): 3.4, TDP (Watts): 95

Model 1700X, Cores: 8, Threads: 16, Boost Clock (GHz): 3.8, Base Clock (GHz): 3.4, TDP (Watts): 95 RyzenTM 7 Pro: Model 1700, Cores: 8, Threads: 16, Boost Clock (GHz): 3.7, Base Clock (GHz): 3.0, TDP (Watts): 65

Model 1700, Cores: 8, Threads: 16, Boost Clock (GHz): 3.7, Base Clock (GHz): 3.0, TDP (Watts): 65 RyzenTM 5 Pro: Model 1600, Cores: 6, Threads: 12, Boost Clock (GHz): 3.6, Base Clock (GHz): 3.2, TDP (Watts): 65

Model 1600, Cores: 6, Threads: 12, Boost Clock (GHz): 3.6, Base Clock (GHz): 3.2, TDP (Watts): 65 RyzenTM 5 Pro: Model 1500, Cores: 4, Threads: 8, Boost Clock (GHz): 3.7, Base Clock (GHz): 3.5, TDP (Watts): 65

Model 1500, Cores: 4, Threads: 8, Boost Clock (GHz): 3.7, Base Clock (GHz): 3.5, TDP (Watts): 65 RyzenTM 3 Pro: Model 1300, Cores: 4, Threads: 4, Boost Clock (GHz): 3.7, Base Clock (GHz): 3.5, TDP (Watts): 65

Model 1300, Cores: 4, Threads: 4, Boost Clock (GHz): 3.7, Base Clock (GHz): 3.5, TDP (Watts): 65 RyzenTM 3 Pro: Model 1200, Cores: 4, Threads: 4, Boost Clock (GHz): 3.4, Base Clock (GHz): 3.1, TDP (Watts): 65

If you're going to target the enterprise market, especially in today's current environment with cyberattacks a constant threat, vendors must keep security in mind. AMD says that the Ryzen Pro will include silicon-level security with cryptographic technologies embedded at the hardware level.

In addition, the processor family supports secure boot, fTPM (firmware Trust Platform Module), AES, and Windows 10 Enterprise security features.

The Ryzen Pro range also has a built-in AES 128-bit encryption engine, DRAM encryption independent of the OS and applications, and has been created in what AMD calls a "secure production environment" in the supply chain.

"Ryzen PRO processors provide commercial-grade quality and reliability to help ensure platform longevity for future-ready computing. Industry-leading, open-standard DASH manageability allows for CPU-agnostic administration and helps ensure businesses avoid getting locked into proprietary solutions," AMD says.

See also: AMD is making PCs and servers exciting again

At the Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan earlier this month, AMD said that all five major OEMs -- Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo -- will offer systems based on the Ryzen processor product family.

"Today marks another important step in our journey to bring innovation and excitement back to the PC industry: the launch of our Ryzen Pro desktop CPUs that will bring disruptive levels of performance to the premium commercial market," said Jim Anderson, senior vice president of the Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. "Offering a significant leap in generational performance, leadership multi-threaded performance, and the first-ever 8-core,16-thread CPU for commercial-grade PCs, Ryzen PRO provides a portfolio of technology choices that meet the evolving needs of businesses today and tomorrow."

Vendors are expected to use the Ryzen Pro in new desktop lineups in the second half of this year, and Ryzen Pro mobile is on track for release in the first half of 2018.