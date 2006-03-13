An all-UMPC podcast

James Kendrick and I discuss the Ultra-Mobile PC (UMPC) in the latest installment of OnTheRun with Tablet PCs. We look at what they are (and aren't) and how we think they will impact the mobile PC and Tablet PC markets. James and I agree that UMPCs will have a big impact on both mobile professionals and home consumers.

We highlight some of the software developers who have already announced support for the new platform and point to the freely available UMPC emulator Microsoft has made available. I also mention the new UMPC Buzz community site that has just launched.

Special thanks to Tiedye Keith for the great song "Vulnerable" with vocals by Tony Lindsay of Santana.

UPDATE: Colin at Random Elements provides links to the incredible number of sites and blogs that are already covering the Ultra-Mobile PC.

