Analyst: Low-end iPhone to drop Wi-Fi

A research report published by analyst Daniel Amir for Lazard Capital Markets claims that Apple is expected to begin production on a high-end iPhone with 32GB of NAND beginning this spring. According to the report production is anticipated to begin in April, ramp up in May with an announcement in June. Probably the worst kept secret in Silicon Valley.

The interesting part of his report is that Apple is also working on a "low-end" 3G iPhone for announcement at the same time. Amir reports that the low-end iPhone may only be available in the fast-growing, emerging markets of Brazil, Russia, India, and China (the so-called BRIC countries). He also notes that the low-end model may dispense with some features, like Wi-Fi, in order to cut costs.

Previously rumors have swirled of a $99/8GB iPhone that would help Apple capture market share with price sensitive buyers not willing to shell out the $200-300 that the current iPhone commands.

Tip: CNet News.com