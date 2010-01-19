Analysts: IT spending to bounce back in 2010

After a difficult 2009, IT spending will rebound in 2010, analysts have predicted — but UK chief information officers remain far more cautious about prospects for budget growth this year.

Analyst house Forrester Research forecast the spending uptick in a report published last week, which estimated that global IT spending will grow 8.1 percent in 2010 to reach more than $1tn, after a fall of 8.9 percent during 2009.

The company's vice president and principal analyst, Andrew Bartels, said the technology downturn of 2008 and 2009 is "unofficially over" and all the pieces are in place "for a 2010 tech spending rebound".

