Google and Motorola debut Android One Moto X4 for Project Fi

Moto X4 for Android One (Image: Google/Motorola)

Google's Android One program is bringing its first smartphone to Project Fi, with the Moto X from Motorola. You can pre-order it on the Project Fi website starting today in black or silver.

Read this Google to launch Android One outside of India with more hardware partners A handful of handset makers have jumped on board Android One to deliver new low-cost phones in a range of sizes and specs different to the three launched in India today. Read More

The Moto X features a 5.2-inch FHD LCD display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage (with SD support), 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel rear dual camera setup, 16-megapixel front shooter, 3000mAh battery, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Android One is Google's initiative to cater the mid-range buyer with high-quality handsets, pure Android experience, and built-in malware protection from Google Play Protect.

Currently running Android Nougat, Google said Moto X4 will be updated with Android Oreo by the end of the year. Google even promised support for Android P when it's released next year.

Project Fi is a Wi-Fi carrier service Google began offering in 2015. It uses cellular and wireless networks to make calls and send texts. If you're in an area with spotty Wi-Fi coverage, it switches to Sprint or T-Mobile's cellular and data networks. Project Fi's monthly plan starts at $20 for unlimited calls and text and $10 for every 1GB of data.

The Moto X4 was previously announced for carriers in Europe. Google's US version features stripped out Motorola features and removal of Amazon Alexa. Google Assistant will be found on the handset.

Moto X4 for Project Fi could offer a cheaper alternative than the Pixel. Google also announced a trade-in program for select Nexus devices, offering up to $165. If you trade in before Oct. 5, you'll receive a $50 Project Fi credit.