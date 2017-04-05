AppDynamics rolls out Spring 2017 release

It's only been a little more than two months since Cisco scooped up AppDynamics 24 hours before its scheduled IPO for $3.9 billion, but today the company is rolling out its Spring 2017 release with a bevy of new features.

Despite its new place within Cisco, AppDynamics' core product maintains a familiar identity with this latest release. The company said the goal with the update is to help application teams deliver new applications, features, and fixes faster and more reliably.

To that end, AppDynamics is rolling out a new Developer Toolkit, which it says supports the entire application development lifecycle with tools for build, test, analysis and continuous improvement.

AppDynamics' Business iQ platform, which is an engine for its App IQ Platform, was updated with new session summary dashboards, as well as major updates to the mobile scorecard that show key metrics at a glance.

The release also features updates to Enterprise iQ including license management, which helps app teams assign license keys, and Universal Agent, a tool for deploying, upgrading, and maintaining agents.

"Today, the application is the business, creating immense pressure on organizations to deliver new experiences that 'wow' customers," said Bhaskar Sunkara, chief technical officer and head of product at AppDynamics. "And digital leaders continually raise the bar for what consumers expect from application experiences. With our new Developer Toolkit, companies can give their application teams the context of how their code impacts the business and deliver innovation like a digital leader."