Apple confirms plans for first retail store in South Korea

Apple is planning its first retail store in South Korea, the home turf of rival Samsung, the company confirmed to Reuters in a statement Friday.

"We're excited about opening our first Apple Store in Korea, one of the world's economic centers and a leader in telecommunication and technology, with a vibrant K-culture," Apple said in a statement.

Local media previously reported Apple's corporate headquarters in Cupertino signed three long-term lease contracts for land in Garosu Road, Sinsa-dong, Gangnam District in Seoul.

Apple wouldn't reveal when the Apple Store will open to customers.

Rival Samsung is headquartered in South Korea. While Apple has never had a retail presence in the county, Samsung has in the United States.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported Friday that construction began at a location in a southern district of Seoul. The store is estimated to be completed by the end of November.

"We're now hiring the team that will offer our customers in Seoul the service, education, and entertainment that is loved by Apple customers around the world," Apple's statement said, confirming 15 job openings.