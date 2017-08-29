Apple covers more enterprise bases, teams up with Accenture

Apple in the Enterprise: A Strategic Guide Once a pariah in the enterprise, Apple has quietly emerged as a darling of executives and professionals because of the ease of use of the iPhone and the iPad. We look at how the influx of Apple devices is changing the tech landscape in business. Read More

Apple is stepping up its efforts to entrench iOS in the enterprise via a partnership with Accenture, a large systems integrator and consultant focused on digital transformation projects.

When coupled with its iOS partnership with IBM and SAP, Apple is clearly covering its enterprise bases with the companies deploying technologies in the field.

Under the Apple and Accenture partnership, the consulting firm will create a dedicated iOS practice within its digital studio units. The initial focus for Apple and Accenture will revolve around how companies engage with customers and digital transformation.

As for these dedicated iOS practices, Accenture and Apple will co-locate experts in Accenture Digital Studios around the world. The two companies aim to launch tools and services. Accenture gets the services and transformation work and Apple puts more iPhones and iPads in the enterprise. Experts will focus on data, user experience, and hardware and software design.

For Apple, the Accenture deal is also a way to tap into more back-end systems and integrate the wares produced by partnerships with IBM, SAP and Cisco. Apple also gets a way into the Internet of Things market by integrating data with iOS apps.

