Apple disclosures about Jobs' health to face SEC review

U.S. regulators are examining Apple's disclosures about CEO Steve Jobs' health problems to ensure investors weren't misled, according to an article on the Bloomberg wire.

The SEC's private review doesn't mean investigators have seen evidence of wrongdoing, according to the article, which quotes an unnamed source. As you may recall, Jobs is said to be considering a liver transplant as a result of complications after treatment for cancer.

Now, it's only natural that his health issues would get wrapped up in the company's finances. Investors have been pressing for information on Jobs' health since June, when he first appeared noticeably thinner. Since then, Apple's stock has been extremely volatile, particularly when Jobs said first that he would remain CEO while seeking treatment for a nutritional ailment and then later said he would take a five-month medical leave after learning his health issues were "more complex."

Both the SEC and Apple declined to comment.