Apple hires data science team from Silicon Valley startup

Apple has hired the tech team at Silicon Valley Data Science, made up of at least 18 people and two co-founders, according to TechCrunch.

Silicon Valley Data Science, a Mountain View-based startup, is a data science consulting company that provides businesses with advisory services, data engineering, and actionable data insights through AI.

Apple confirmed to Bloomberg a few dozen employees from Silicon Valley Data Science joined the company. However, Apple hasn't acquired the startup and didn't confirm what the team will be working on.

Sanjay Mathur, Silicon Valley Data Science's founder and CEO, is now on board at Apple. According to his LinkedIn profile, Mathur leads "strategy and analytics initiatives for a group at Apple." Other employees' profiles indicate they're working on analytics for ad-related projects.

Recently, Apple acquired podcast search engine Pop Up Archive and app development toolkit Buddybuild.