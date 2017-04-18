Apple iPhone 8 to have stainless steel and glass design: Report

CNET/CBS Interactive

Apple is testing an iPhone 8 model with an overhauled look that includes a stainless steel frame, front and rear glass, and new camera positioning, according to Bloomberg.

The premium iPhone model headed to market this fall is said to launch alongside two other iPhone models, in an event that marks the tenth anniversary of the iPhone's release. The other two iPhone models are expected to be incremental updates to the current iPhone 7.

Bloomberg reported the premium iPhone model in testing, currently believed to be called the iPhone 8, features an OLED screen covering the entire front of the device. This is a design we've seen prevalent in 2017's flagship smartphones, like Samsung's Galaxy S8.

The radical change in design could lead to the premium iPhone being delayed "one or two months," reported Bloomberg. Japanese blog Mac Otakara previously reported a similar delay, adding the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus could launch in September, with the iPhone 8 following after.

Further collaborating with other rumors, Apple is said to integrate a fingerprint scanner in the display. On some iPhone 8 models in testing, the cover glass curves into a steel frame, but the curve is not expected to be dramatic. The stainless steel and glass design could be akin to the iPhone 4.

The three new iPhone models are said to run iOS 11 with a refreshed user interface. Bloomberg reported the software will be announced in June at Apple's annual developer conference.

Apple has looked into adding new augmented reality camera features, and according to Bloomberg and Mac Otakara, the rear cameras on the premium iPhone model could be positioned vertically.

The latest iPhone rumors gel well with what has previously circulated. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities said the OLED iPhone will adopt wireless charging and a 5.7- to 5.8-inch flexible OLED panel with Samsung as the exclusive supplier.

