Apple offers free Beats Solo3 headphones for Chinese New Year

To celebrate the upcoming traditional Chinese New Year at the end of January, Apple this week announced a one-day special event to give away pairs of Beats Solo3 headphones in the RED variant for free.

To be eligible for a free pair of headphones, consumers need to place orders for an iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro (excluding late-2016 models with Touch Bar), MacBook Air, Mac Pro, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, or iPhone 6s Plus, according to Apple's official Chinese website.

The promotion will start at 8.00am on January 6 until supplies are exhausted. Consumers are allowed to make purchases both online and in Apple stores but the offer only stands for the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, as well as Singapore where many ethnic Chinese people share a similar tradition.

The latest Beat Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones are priced at 2,288 yuan ($329) in China.

Apple has previously offered certain promotions for the Greater China markets ahead of the Chinese New Year in the past. Last year, Apple promised to gift special limited editions of the Apple Watch Sport and Beats Solo2 headphones.

Apple has picked red products as gifts as the color is regarded as lucky and prosperous in Chinese culture. Aside from the red-colored headphones, Apple is also showcasing their litanies of red-themed accessories on its website as holiday picks for consumers.