Apple readies two new iPads for release: Report

A recent filing by Apple with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) suggests the company is getting close to releasing two new iPads. First spotted by French website Consomac, the filing specifically mentions two new Apple tablets running iOS 11.

The tablets have model numbers A1893 and A1954, according to the filing dated February 19, 2018. Those model numbers do not match any currently available iPad. As 9to5Mac points out, previous Apple filings with the EEC have preceded a product launch by just a couple of weeks.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other than model numbers, there are no other clues about the tablets. Recent rumors have suggested Apple would wait until this fall to release new iPad Pro models with FaceID and a notch similar to what's currently found on the iPhone X. Although, that feature set would likely be part of an iPad Pro refresh.

However, the timing of this filing suggests two new iPads are nearly ready for release, most likely in March. Apple had traditionally updated the iPad lineup in March, with last year's announcement being a more affordable iPad.

A refresh of an entry-level iPad, sans any sort of media event, as the company did last year makes the most sense.