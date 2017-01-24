Apple release iOS 10.3 beta, includes 'Find My AirPods' feature

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

The most common question I'm asked when talking about Apple's completely wireless AirPods is if I've ever lost one or both of them. So far, I've been lucky, and with the help of Apple, hopefully I never will.

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 10.3 in beta for developers. Included in the upcoming OS update is a new Find My AirPods feature, according to CNET.

CNET also notes the ability to ask Siri for cricket scores from the International Cricket Council, and the Indian Premier League are also included in the beta.

We are downloading the update right now and will report any other notable features.

Typically, Apple publishes a beta update for developers to test first, then to its public beta program a day or two later. A public release follows after several beta updates and testing.

Previous rumors had suggested a January 10 release for iOS 10.3 beta, with the inclusion of a theater mode - or dark mode - for iOS, however theater mode is not included in today's update.

Apple also released developer beta updates for macOS 10.12.4, tvOS 10.2, and Xcode 8.3.