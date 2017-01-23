Apple releases iOS 10.2.1 with bug fixes

CNET/CBS Interactive

Apple released iOS 10.2.1 on Monday for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, bringing bug fixes and performance updates to the mobile platform.

iOS 10.2.1 is Apple's first update since iOS 10.1, which brought additional diagnostic capability in order to help Apple track down the random shutdowns that have been plaguing some iPhone users, among other features.

The update can be downloaded over the air (Settings > General > Software Update) to all iOS devices running iOS 10 (iPhone 5 and later, iPad fourth-generation and later, and iPod touch sixth-generation and later).

Apple also released tvOS 10.1.1 and macOS 10.2.13.

We are downloading the updates and will report any additional changes.